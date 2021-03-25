Public Parking Is Free Across Dubai This Weekend

Pull up those brakes because the next three days, starting Thursday March, 25 is parking fee free. All across Dubai, drivers will not need to pay for public parking until Saturday night.

If you’re one who parks in a multi-storey parking lot, you’re not in luck. Public parking fees will resume as normal starting Sunday March, 28.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that public parkings are free of charge from Thursday 25 to Saturday 27 across the entire city