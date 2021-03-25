د . إAEDSRر . س

Public Parking Is Free Across Dubai This Weekend

Pull up those brakes because the next three days, starting Thursday March, 25 is parking fee free. All across Dubai, drivers will not need to pay for public parking until Saturday night.

If you’re one who parks in a multi-storey parking lot, you’re not in luck. Public parking fees will resume as normal starting Sunday March, 28.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that public parkings are free of charge from Thursday 25 to Saturday 27 across the entire city

Based on the directives issued by HH the Ruler’s Court about the mourning declaration on the demise of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum

RTA stated. All RTA Happiness Centes will be closed as well but will resume operations on Sunday.

Apart from public parkings, public departments and institutions are also facing work suspension for three days.

This id due to the mourning period of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

RTA also stated that centres of service providers which fall under vehicle testing, will be closed for three days.

Just remember not to pay for public parking until Sunday March, 27 because you could be charged.

