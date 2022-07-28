Rainbows Have Been Spotted By UAE Residents This Morning!

There are always rainbows after a storm, and that’s exactly what UAE residents woke up to! UAE residents have spotted these beautiful rays of light all over the UAE skies this morning. From Ras Al Khaimah to Dubai, residents spotted these colourful arches of light.

@savioinis captured beautiful rainbows atop the Yanas mountains of Ras Al Khaimah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savio (@savioinis)

@savioinis filmed this particularly extraordinary video at the top of the Yanas mountains of Ras Al Khaimah

Safe to say it is GORG!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

@badasss_demeanor spotted this gorgeous and colourful arch of light near St. Mary church Oud Mehta, Dubai

@Dhaneeshpvr captured this band of color curving over the Dubai Metro line

@pallyabika recorded this beautiful rainbow amidst the clouds in Sharjah

Read more: “Startling Footage Of Floods Across The UAE Go Viral“

While social media in Dubai might be flooded with pics of drizzle, heavy rain is hitting parts of the country and beyond.

You might have guessed it by the clouds, but this grey weather is expected to last until at least tomorrow. The National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology has issued weather warnings in parts of the country, particularly in Eastern areas most hit by heavy rain. So far, Dubai has avoided much of the wet weather, with only drizzle reported in most areas.