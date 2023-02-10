Saadiyat Island Wins ‘The Middle East’s Leading Beach Destination’ And You Can See Why!

With rolling waves, pristine uninterrupted coastline, white sandy beaches, thriving wildlife, and more, it should be no surprise that Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi is the Middle East’s Leading Beach Destination… for the 11th year running!

Wanna visit? You can access a truly spectacular beach by visiting Saadiyat Beach Club located on the shores of the Arabian Gulf and give yourself some well-deserved R&R. It’s not just Maldives-esque beaches this location boasts, Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi is also home to a mix of luxury five-star resorts, including Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort and Nurai Island.

Here are some Saadiyat Beaches to add to your bucketlist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saadiyat Beach Club (@saadiyatbeachclub)

Here are some Saadiyat Beaches to add to your bucket list

Escape city life, dip your toes in crystal blue waters, and reconnect with the beauty that Mother Nature has to offer at the STUNNING Kai Beach.

Move further along the coast to Soul Beach, located in the heart of Mamsha Al Saadiyat. Here you’ll forget everything about city life with Insta-fab parasol-flanked sunbeds and #nofilter front-row views of the glittering waters of the Arabian Gulf. Dreamy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saadiyat Beach Club (@saadiyatbeachclub)

A huge congratulations to Saadiyat Beach Abu Dhabi for bringing home the gold for 11 years in a row!

Learn more about Saadiyat Island right here