The Final Supermoon Will Shine Bright With The Perseids Meteor Shower

Astronomers, this is for you! The final Supermoon of 2022 is going to light up the skies all over the UAE. The Sturgeon moon is the fourth and final Supermoon of the year.

The final Supermoon will shine at its brightest on Thursday, August 11

The first full Supermoon appeared on May 16 at a distance of 362,127 km away from Earth. While the second appeared on June 14 at 357,658 km away. The third appeared on July 13 at 357,418 km away.

Finally, the fourth and last supermoon of the year will appear at 384,400 km away. The Sturgeon Supermoon will appear 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter.

This is an image of the third super moon, Buck Supermoon @imtiiiyazz spotted on July 13 2022.

In addition to the last supermoon, the Perseids meteor shower is joining the Sturgeon Supermoon

The Perseids meteor shower is joining the full moon at its peak on the night of August 12 and 13 in the UAE.

It’s a show you don’t want to miss!

Here’s how to watch these two major celestial events You don’t need any special equipment like binoculars or telescopes. However, you do need a clear sky and a secluded spot away from the bright city lights. It you’re looking to take spectacular pics of the super moon, your best option is to go to a high point or a clear secluded area. @SaasstSharjah posted photos on Twitter of the Supermoon at its brightest and fullest taken on April 2021

The Dubai Astronomy Group is hosting a special stargazing event on August 12

Enjoy a viewing of the Moon, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn through a telescope at this spectacular event. Plus, sky mapping, observation of the meteors, and more! The Dubai Astronomy Group is hosting this Supermoon and stargazing event on Friday, August 12 2022.