The View Observatory Is Serving You A 360 Degree View Of The Palm

You think you’ve seen it all until Dubai pulls another stop. This city never fails to amaze its residents because on April 7, you’ll be able to get a 360 degree view of Palm Jumeirah. You’ve been to Palm Jumeirah but you haven’t experienced it like this before. Also Read: Thrilling Footage Shows How Two Paragliders Circled Around The Palm Jumeirah Experience The Palm with a 360 degree view from The View Exhibition deck

The Palm Tower will have a Starbucks Cafe, an interactive aquarium tunnels and a gift shop, and of course The View Exhibition The tower is around 95% complete and all its components are set to open by the end of this October. The View pays tribute to the impeccable growth journey of Palm Jumeirah. It will showcase a timeline on the conceptualisation and development of the island. The tour will take you 240 metres over the Palm Jumeirah on Level 52. The observatory deck has awe-inspiring views of the Arbian Gulf, Dubai skyline and the island itself. The theatre will take you through the history of the island. Twenty years ago, Nakheel embarked on a journey to bring the vision of Palm Jumeirah to life and today, we celebrate its growing success story by launching The View at The Palm. As well as a world attraction, The View will uncover the evolutionary journey behind building one of the most splendid man-made islands in the world. Omar Khoory, Chief Assets and Hospitality Officer, Nakheel said.

All the deets Ticket prices vary but begin at AED100 for adults and AED69 for juniors. Fast track your way to the view with AED175 for adult admission and EAD120 for juniors. VIP lounge packages start at AED350 for adults and AED200 for juniors. Present your Emirates ID for a DISCOUNT for you and 5 guests. Sunday to Wednesday: From 10AM – 11PM Thursday to Saturday: From 10AM – 12AM Visitors can purchase their tickets online or call 800THEVIEW