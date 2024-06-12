There’s A New Jiu-Jitsu Championship Kicking Off In The UAE!

Get ready for an epic showdown! The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation proudly announces the launch of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Kicking off in 2024, this thrilling championship will see competitors from kids to masters battling it out across five action-packed rounds. This tournament will take place in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Fujairah.

The federation unveiled the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship at a press conference

His Excellency Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, President of the UAE. Also, His Excellency extended his thanks to His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. He expressed his gratitude for their commitment to enhancing the national sports landscape and nurturing a new generation of champions to elevate the UAE’s global sports standing.

The competitions will include 3 rounds for the Gi (suits) category and 2 rounds for no-Gi (non-suits)

Moreover, this competition offers clubs and athletes the opportunity to compete for medals, cash prizes and the championship title and cup in the final round in December. All according to a comprehensive ranking system devised for the event, dependent on competitors’ performance and club results across all rounds. Also, this system ensures fair competition and equal recognition. Which in turn allows athletes across different belt and weight categories to compete in an environment that highlights their skills.

With over AED 1.5 million in prizes up for grabs, this tournament isn’t just about the medals… It’s about making history, building champions, and celebrating the spirit of jiu-jitsu in a spectacular style!

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship will attract a variety of community engagement

The championship will attract many families who value jiu-jitsu for building character and instilling sportsmanship, self-confidence, tolerance, and respect. This event combines professional competition with a unique blend of culture and entertainment. So, mark your calendars for the upcoming tournament ’cause it’s going to be one for the books!