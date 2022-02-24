UAE Airlines Have Temporarily Halted Flights To Ukraine

A number of UAE airlines have announced that they will temporarily suspend flights to Ukraine after Russia launched an attack on the East European country this morning.

The UAE Embassy in Ukraine has called out on citizens of the country to postpone travels to Ukraine, earlier this month.

Flydubai has temporarily suspended flights to Ukraine

The Flydubai site has slashed the dates for booking until March 8

Upon attempting to book the flight with Flydubai to Kyiv, the dates are not available until March 8, however, the website updates regularly.

As for Sharjah’s Air Arabia, upon booking a flight to Kyiv, the dates are also indicated as unavailable until March 8. When will the flight to Ukraine return is up for debate.

Abu Dhabi’s Wizz Air also released a statement on their website stating they are suspending flights to Ukraine “until further notice.” They added “We are currently monitoring the situation very closely and working on providing you the best possible assistance.”

Emirates Airlines and Etihad Airways do not operate flights to Ukraine.

Ukraine closed the airspace for the past few days after tension between both countries began to escalate

“The provision of air traffic services to civilian users of the airspace of Ukraine is suspended,” The Ukrainian State Air Traffic Services Enterprise stated on its website.