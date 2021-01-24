UAE Foreign Students Can Now Be Visa Sponsors For Their Families

The Cabinet meeting revealed many decisions in regard to the country’s tourism, future prospects, and more. One particular decision made on Sunday January 24, stands out in the eyes of the expats who call the UAE, home.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai tweeted that the council of minister’s approved changes in the visa and residency rules stating

We approved changes in the residency and citizenship procedures in the countries by allowing foreign students to bring their families whenever they have the financial means.. The UAE has become a regional educational destination with more than 77 universities and tens of thousands of students annually.

Expatriate students are offered a student visa by an accredited university they’re enrolled in, which expires sometime after the student has graduated. In addition, remarkable students are able to apply for a golden visa which grants them 5 years of stay. This new decision will allow expatriate students to bring their families to the UAE under their sponsorship if they are financially capable.