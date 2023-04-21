UAE’s Leaders Unite To Spread Love And Positivity This Eid Al Fitr

UAE’s royals are sending out heartfelt messages of peace and prosperity to the entire world this Eid Al Fitr, and their words are truly inspiring.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is leading the charge with a gracious message for “continued peace and wellbeing” for all.

It’s a beautiful sentiment that reminds us to strive for unity and harmony in these challenging times

On the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr I congratulate my brothers the Rulers of the Emirates, people of the UAE, and Muslims around the world. We ask God to grant continued peace and wellbeing to the people of the world at this blessed time. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) April 21, 2023

In the same vein, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took to Twitter to offer his congratulations to the people of the UAE and beyond…

Happy new year to the UAE and its people.. Happy new year to our Arab and Islamic nation.. Happy new year to the world… May God accept your obedience.. and perpetuate your joys.. and fulfill all your aspirations.. HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan joined in on the goodwill, sending out cables to leaders of Arab states to spread the message of hope and harmony.

كل عام والإمارات وشعبها بخير .. كل عام وأمتنا العربية والإسلامية في خير .. كل عام والعالم إلى خير وسلام … تقبل الله طاعاتكم .. وأدام أفراحكم .. وحقق جميع أمانيكم .. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 20, 2023

And finally, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum AKA Fazza added his own touch of sweetness, wishing for “goodness, peace and blessings” for all

We congratulate the leadership and people of the Emirates on the advent of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr, and we ask God to bring it back to our country and to all Islamic countries and countries of the world as a whole with goodness, peace and blessings. The UAE’s leaders are truly an inspiration, and their messages serve as a reminder that no matter what challenges we face, we can always come together in the spirit of unity and goodwill. Lovin Dubai joins them in wishing everyone a blessed Eid Al Fitr filled with love and happiness.

نبارك لقيادة وشعب الإمارات حلول عيد الفطر المبارك، ونسأل الله أن يعيده على دولتنا وعلى كافة الدول الإسلامية ودول العالم أجمع بكل خير وسلام وبركات. — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) April 20, 2023

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: Dubai Announced Free Parking For Eid Al Fitr Holiday 2023

ALSO READ: Sujith Varghese Is The First Person of Determination In A Wheelchair To Became A Personal Trainer In Dubai

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.