UAE’s Leaders Unite To Spread Love And Positivity This Eid Al Fitr

UAE’s royals are sending out heartfelt messages of peace and prosperity to the entire world this Eid Al Fitr, and their words are truly inspiring.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is leading the charge with a gracious message for “continued peace and wellbeing” for all.

It’s a beautiful sentiment that reminds us to strive for unity and harmony in these challenging times

In the same vein, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took to Twitter to offer his congratulations to the people of the UAE and beyond…

Happy new year to the UAE and its people.. Happy new year to our Arab and Islamic nation.. Happy new year to the world… May God accept your obedience.. and perpetuate your joys.. and fulfill all your aspirations..
HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan joined in on the goodwill, sending out cables to leaders of Arab states to spread the message of hope and harmony.

And finally, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum AKA Fazza added his own touch of sweetness, wishing for “goodness, peace and blessings” for all

We congratulate the leadership and people of the Emirates on the advent of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr, and we ask God to bring it back to our country and to all Islamic countries and countries of the world as a whole with goodness, peace and blessings.
The UAE’s leaders are truly an inspiration, and their messages serve as a reminder that no matter what challenges we face, we can always come together in the spirit of unity and goodwill. Lovin Dubai joins them in wishing everyone a blessed Eid Al Fitr filled with love and happiness.

