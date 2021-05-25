Only Vaccinated Individuals Are Allowed To Attend UAE Events

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) held their weekly COVID media briefing tonight and released some new guidelines regarding attending events.

Effective June 6, 2021 all individuals that are attending exhibitions, activities, and events, including sports, cultural, social and art, must have received the COVID-19 vaccine or are participants in the vaccine clinical trials.

Showing a negative PCR test 48 hours prior to the date of the event is also mandatory





To attend events, the letter ‘E’ must also be visible in Alhosn app

The UAE health sector’s spokesperson Dr. Farida Al Hosani made the announcement during the latest government media briefing. To receive the letter E in the Alhosn app, you must have taken both doses. To maintain it, you should keep taking PCR tests every 7 days.

The UAE is continuously achieving goals in the national vaccination campaign. More than 78.11% of total eligible population and over the age of 16, received the vaccine. The UAE is at the top of the vaccine distribution rate, making it the first country in vaccine distribution per 100 people worldwide.

