Navigate
  • Lovin Dubai in AnnouncementsCoronavirusLatest

Only Vaccinated Individuals Are Allowed To Attend UAE Events

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) held their weekly COVID media briefing tonight and released some new guidelines regarding attending events.

Effective June 6, 2021 all individuals that are attending exhibitions, activities, and events, including sports, cultural, social and art, must have received the COVID-19 vaccine or are participants in the vaccine clinical trials.

Showing a negative PCR test 48 hours prior to the date of the event is also mandatory


To attend events, the letter ‘E’ must also be visible in Alhosn app

The UAE health sector’s spokesperson Dr. Farida Al Hosani made the announcement during the latest government media briefing. To receive the letter E in the Alhosn app, you must have taken both doses. To maintain it, you should keep taking PCR tests every 7 days.

The UAE is continuously achieving goals in the national vaccination campaign. More than 78.11% of total eligible population and over the age of 16, received the vaccine. The UAE is at the top of the vaccine distribution rate, making it the first country in vaccine distribution per 100 people worldwide.

Listen To The Lovin Daily: The UAE To Support Egypt’s Efforts To Mediate The Israel-Palestine Ceasefire
Related Post
  1. Schools In Dubai Can Now Hold In-Person Graduation Ceremonies

    BIG NEWS FOR ALL HIGH-SCHOOLERS! Teens dreaming of their big high-school graduation ceremony will OFFICIALLY…

  2. This Dubai Delivery Service Raced To Help A Kid Not Miss Their Exam

    This Dubai Delivery Service Raced To Help A Kid Not Miss Their Exam Taxis have…

  3. 8 Things To Dubai In Dubai This Weekend Cuz YOLO!

    It’s HERE. The one you’ve been waiting for. It’s a weekend of fun, frolics and…

  4. This Vet Physiotherapist In Dubai Got A Cat To Go From Paralysed To Running

    This Vet Physiotherapist In Dubai Got A Cat To Go From Paralysed To Running Finding…

  5. There's A Doggo-Friendly Ladies Night At This New Dubai Hotel!

    You heard it here first! Radisson Dubai DAMAC Hills is bursting onto your social scene…