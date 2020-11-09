History Made: The Hyperloop Tests Human Travel For The First Time

The long-awaited Virgin Hyperloop is currently undergoing testing and today marks the first successful transit of two passengers at a 500-meter loop test site in Las Vegas, US.

Following 400 test loops, this was the first time humans were carried at speeds of up to 160km/h.

The ultra-fast Hyperloop, backed by entrepreneur Richard Branson’s Virgin Group and Dubai’s DP World, has been famously touted as a new form of transportation, that could bring passengers from Dubai to Abu Dhabi in just 12 minutes.

