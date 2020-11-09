د . إAEDSRر . س

History Made: The Hyperloop Tests Human Travel For The First Time

The long-awaited Virgin Hyperloop is currently undergoing testing and today marks the first successful transit of two passengers at a 500-meter loop test site in Las Vegas, US.

Following 400 test loops, this was the first time humans were carried at speeds of up to 160km/h.

The ultra-fast Hyperloop, backed by entrepreneur Richard Branson’s Virgin Group and Dubai’s DP World, has been famously touted as a new form of transportation, that could bring passengers from Dubai to Abu Dhabi in just 12 minutes.

This is the first time ever humans were transported via Hyperloop

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman of Virgin Hyperloop and Group Chairman of DP World watched this historic passenger testing first-hand

I had the true pleasure of seeing history made before my very eyes – to witness the first new mode of mass transportation in over 100 years come to life. I have always had tremendous faith in the team at Virgin Hyperloop to transform this technology into a safe system, and today we have done that. We are one step closer to ushering in a new era of ultra-fast, sustainable movement of people and goods.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman of Virgin Hyperloop and Group Chairman and CEO of DP World

History Made: Josh Giegel, CTO and Co-Founder, and Sara Luchian, Director of Passenger Experience on the first new form of transportation in over a century

Sittin in the newly unveiled two-person vehicle, which was built with occupant safety in mind, the finished product will be larger with capacity for up to 28 travellers.

Pics via Virgin Hyperloop 

