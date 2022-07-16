PODCAST: This Roastery Is Responsible For The UAE’s First 100% Organic And Fair Trade Coffee

Listen to it on Podeo, Anghami, Spotify, Apple, RadioPublic or Google Podcasts!

This week on the DUBAI WORKS Podcast, we spoke to Matt TooGood, co-founder of the RAW Coffee Company.

This roastery is complete sustainability-focused and stands tall in the market for its ability to avoid the use of plastic, water, and chemicals while still maintaining a taste and flavour that will keep you coming for more.

Watch the trailer below!

“I feel that our job is to tell the story of the coffee, and that involves the people who farm it”

Matt dives deep into how RAW navigates the coffee industry- starting from the farming and cultivation of the humble bean all the way to the type of packaging they now use and of course, the future of the coffee industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAW Coffee Company (@rawcoffeecompany)

RAW guarantees only the best beans in your cup

Matt calls himself a ‘Coffee Geek’, he loves the drink so much that he goes down to the roots to ensure quality and taste! Listening to this episode is bound to make you appreciate your cup of RAW coffee a lot more.