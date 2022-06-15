5 Sightings Of The Strawberry Super-moon From The UAE That Will Make You Swoon

UAE skies were lit up last night with the Strawberry Super-moon!

This special phenomenon was one among four super moons that will occur this year. The previous one took place earlier this year on May 16. During this event, the moon reflects reddish hues of the sun, making it appear pinkish-red. The celestial event occurs when the moon comes closer to the Earth, and last night’s moon was at a distance of 357.658 Kms from the Earth! For reference, the average distance is 384,472Kms.

Keep scrolling to see 5 pics posted by residents that capture the Strawberry super-moon in all it’s glory

1.Look at all that red!

2. Any werewolves out there?

Image by Flavio Prudencio @semfrio

3. Doesn't it look MAGICAL up close?

4. When we said BIG, we meant really, really BIG

5. Although the Strawberry moon didn't stay red for too long, nobody could miss out on how BRIGHT it shined!

Image by Manar AlKour @manaralkour