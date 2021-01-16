د . إAEDSRر . س

A 24 Hour Car Race Can Be Heard From Dubai Sports City And The Community Is Raging

Many can agree that the sound of the engine revving is the BEST while on the road. Enthusiasts can surely agree that the sound a car makes, gives you the ultimate race-car vibe experience. However, when it’s time to hit the sheets, you hope you don’t hear the hustle and bustle of the streets.

Many residents around Dubai Sports City, Motor City, Arabian Ranches, parts of JVC and Damac Hills have recently reported some noise complaints on socials

The noise that can be heard from neighboring areas to the Dubai Autodrome is in fact a 24 hour car race

Residents living near the Autodrome in Motor City are unable to sleep due to the sounds of the race

While car enthusiasts can admire the sound of an engine running, when it’s time to sleep, it’s time to turn the engine off

