A 24 Hour Car Race Can Be Heard From Dubai Sports City And The Community Is Raging

Many can agree that the sound of the engine revving is the BEST while on the road. Enthusiasts can surely agree that the sound a car makes, gives you the ultimate race-car vibe experience. However, when it’s time to hit the sheets, you hope you don’t hear the hustle and bustle of the streets. Many residents around Dubai Sports City, Motor City, Arabian Ranches, parts of JVC and Damac Hills have recently reported some noise complaints on socials

What kind of race is going on at the autodrome? These cars can still be heard even at this hour. Reminded me of the test races and race in Montreal. We’d hear it VERY loud across the river. Relentless. Just like this noise here. — #BlackLivesMatter (@LabibaLaith) January 16, 2021

The noise that can be heard from neighboring areas to the Dubai Autodrome is in fact a 24 hour car race

Accurate footage of me all night living next to @Dubai_Autodrome and trying to sleep during a 24 hour race 🙄🙉😴 pic.twitter.com/SAHVUkrIj5 — Jemma (@EarlyYearsJem) January 16, 2021

Residents living near the Autodrome in Motor City are unable to sleep due to the sounds of the race

I’m trying to sleep and there is a 24 hour car race happening in my neighborhood right now. TWENTY FOUR HOURS OF NOISE. — Hala Alsalman هلا السلمان (@thenarcisister) January 15, 2021

While car enthusiasts can admire the sound of an engine running, when it’s time to sleep, it’s time to turn the engine off