A Dubai Rental Company Dropped Off A Lambo And Left The Keys Inside

Farah Makhlouf
By

What’s the process like when you rent a car? Well, simply put, you visit the car rental branch, see the car, they give you the keys and BAM you have a car. That’s how it usually goes, right?

Well, not for this guy! He rented a Lamborghini and you won’t believe the process – it’s very Dubai

 

The car was dropped off just outside Nikki Beach and the key was left inside

Imagine you live in a place where sports cars are delivered to your location and the keys are left inside. This is now just convenient; this is such a Dubai luxury!

