A Dubai Resident Takes On The World Record For Longest Run On A Treadmill

“You can do anything if you put your mind to it,” “if you can dream it, you can do it,” these are some of the cliches you hear in sports but honestly it doesn’t take quotes to get you to achieve your goals, it’s dedication.

Dubai Resident and 5 time Guinness World Record holder, Lee Ryan, is attempting to break the world record for the furthest distance run on treadmill. In order for Lee to break the current record, he has to run beyond 264.7km in 24 hours. The time has been set, the training begins and the countdown starts now!

Lee is taking on the challenge to raise awareness for mental health

Lee believes that mental health still carries a stigma and that those suffering should be encouraged to speak up and gain the help they need. Through raising awareness for mental health, Lee is also raising money to donate to Mind, which is a mental health charity working across England and Whales.

Although Lee has won other world records, he says this is the “hardest challenge” he’s ever embarked on.