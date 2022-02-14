A Dubai Residential Community Reported Finding Rat Poison That's Been Harming Their Pets

A Dubai Residential Community Reported Seeing Rat Poison That’s Been Harming Their Pets

A Dubai resident reached out to Lovin Dubai and shared a story that’s caught our attention. “So far 1 dog and 1 cat died. 1 cat made it out of intensive care after a week. And 2 cats are now in intensive care,” she wrote. What’s been causing the pets of this neighbourhood to fall ill?

Rat poison was found within this residential community and has been making pets ill

The residents took to their community’s Facebook group to share the incidents.

No one knows how the rat poison is ending up on the grounds where pets can reach them

“This is a huge problem here,” she wrote. Her cat also had to be rushed to the intensive care for consuming the blue pellets that were lying next to the rat trap. He is the 5th pet in 2 weeks to have consumed poison. So far, her vet bills reached AED1,800.

She stated that the community residents will go around the cycle tracks and remove the poison themselves. They’re unsure if someone is purposely leaving the poison outside of the traps or by accident.

The community’s Facebook group are advising each other to pay very close attention to their pets as they walk them, and monitor their symptoms. If you spot blue or green pellets on the ground near grass or bushes, move your pet far away from it.

