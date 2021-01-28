A Dubai Resto Is Doing Bacon Bouquets For Valentine's Day

Please note that the meat bouquets by Reform Social And Grill are all pork.

Valentine’s Day is almost becoming a cliché with the box of chocolates, an expensive gift, movies and a classic dinner. Yawn. It’s time to take it up a notch. It’s time for something you’d see in a movie. A Seth MacFarlane type of romance. Like when Ashton Kutcher shows up with a carrot bouquet because Natalie Portman doesn’t like flowers.

If you feel like adding a little spice to your romance this Valentines Day, may we interest you in a bouquet made of meats?

A Dubai resto is serving up a romantic bacon bouquet for your beau, this Valentines Day