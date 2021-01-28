Community
A Dubai Resto Is Doing Bacon Bouquets For Valentine's Day
Please note that the meat bouquets by Reform Social And Grill are all pork.
Valentine’s Day is almost becoming a cliché with the box of chocolates, an expensive gift, movies and a classic dinner. Yawn. It’s time to take it up a notch. It’s time for something you’d see in a movie. A Seth MacFarlane type of romance. Like when Ashton Kutcher shows up with a carrot bouquet because Natalie Portman doesn’t like flowers.
If you feel like adding a little spice to your romance this Valentines Day, may we interest you in a bouquet made of meats?
A Dubai resto is serving up a romantic bacon bouquet for your beau, this Valentines Day
Reform Social & Grill in Dubai are cooking up bacon, barbecue ribs bouquets and charcuterie boards for your lovey
This resto was like NOPE, we’re doing something different this February 14 and BAM the dine-in meat bouquets are here. Book a table for you and your significant other for an aesthetically pleasing dinner.
You can get eight roses (meat) starting from AED125 and BBQ ribs bouquet for AED250. Feeling parched right? For an additional cost, you can get a 2-hour bevvie package. If you’re dying to try the bouquets but have plans for the 14th, not to worry, these dishes are available from Friday February, 12.