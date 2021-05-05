A Dubai Worker Untangles Hair That Got Wrapped Around A Bird's Foot

You know the saying ‘it’s the little things that matter’? I truly believe they’re talking about the random acts of kindness. The little acts that restore our faith in humanity. A noble man stopped to untangle hair off a bird’s foot.

The Dubai worker found hair all tangled up around the bird’s foot and began to slowly rip it off

Razan drove to Uptown Mirdif and spotted the worker holding a bird. Concerned and confused, she approached him to figure out what was happening. She noticed he was trying to rip something off of the bird’s foot that got tangled.

There was a salon right next to where he was standing so it looks like a clump of hair made its way out the door and got caught onto the pigeon’s foot

Razan said.

Something as simple as hair could end up being a hazard to a small animal. The man was able to untangle the hair off the bird’s foot and set it on the floor. It’s a small act but surely made the bird’s life a lot easier. Razan documented the events and shared them to her Instastories. She was so thrilled to see someone help out an animal because the reality is, other people would’ve walked passed the bird without a second thought.