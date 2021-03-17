A Delivery Driver In Dubai Saved A Little Birdie's Life

Vulnerable, possibly flightless and on the road. It’s a tough spot for a little birdie. Batman won’t get that signal. It’s all up to the community. How many times did you need to dodge an animal that was on a busy road? It’s safe to say, many. Unfortunately some don’t cross the roads safely.

A couple of months back, a resident spotted a bird that was also unable to fly and called Dubai Municipality to save the bird. She retold the story in a tweet, giving credit where credit is due, which got a response from Dubai’s Ruler.

A Talabat driver halted at a bus stop when he found a pigeon unable to fly away