A Giant Leap For Accessibility: A Resident’s Heartwarming Smart Gate Moment At DXB

Travel can be full of small stresses that most people don’t even think about, like standing over a counter or using the smart gates. For Shani, a Dubai resident and passionate traveller who has visited 46 countries, these “small” things have often meant big barriers.

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

Standing at 116cm tall, Shani has seen it all: smart gates that didn’t recognise her, counters built too high to see over, and the awkward detours that come with a world designed mostly for “average” height adults.

But this time, something incredible happened at Dubai International Airport (DXB)

In a touching moment caught on camera, Shani tried the airport’s smart gate, and it worked

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Shani Dhanda | Inclusion + Accessibility Specialist (@shanidhanda)

No special lines. No awkward wait. No need for extra assistance. Just smooth, effortless, independent travel, which is the way it should be.

You can actually feel the joy in the video as she turns to the airport staff with a smile, letting them know it worked. And the staff? They celebrated the moment with her!

“At DXB, I finally experienced what seamless travel feels like — no separate lines, no counters too high to see over and no awkward moments. Just innovation designed for more than just an average height person.”

She also gave a special shoutout to Dubai Airports and GDRFA Dubai for not just talking about accessibility, but actually delivering on it, setting a new world-class standard

Here’s to more moments like this, and a future where travel is truly seamless for everyone.

READ NEXT: Dubai Residents React as The Iconic Fountain is Drained for Major Upgrades



Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!