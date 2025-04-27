Dubai Residents React as The Iconic Fountain is Drained for Major Upgrades

Dubai people are shocked by the look of the fountain during renovation

If you’ve noticed the Dubai Fountain looking a little… different lately, you’re not alone.

Residents living nearby have been sharing clips of the now-empty Burj Lake, as the world-famous fountain has officially started its renovation.

Following its final show on April 19, Emaar announced that the Dubai Fountain will be closed for most of 2025. But don’t worry, it’s coming back better than ever! The upgrade promises advanced technology, improved choreography, and a dazzling new sound and lighting system.

Known for its breathtaking displays, shooting 22,000 gallons of water up to 140m in the air, all synchronized to music and lights…the fountain has wowed crowds with hits like Michael Jackson’s Thriller, Time to Say Goodbye by Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman & Power by K-pop legends EXO.

Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar, shared that the renovation reflects Dubai’s bold spirit, saying the restoration will keep the show as inspiring and magical as ever.

While it might feel strange seeing the fountain silent for now, Emaar assures that an even more spectacular version is on the way and it’ll be well worth the wait.

