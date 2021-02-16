A New Juvenile Care Centre Will Open In Dubai

BIG NEWS, Dubai is getting a care centre for juvenile delinquents! The reason why this is a huge deal is because rehabilitation is key to avoid repeat offences.

We aim to rehabilitate juveniles & reintegrate them into society, based on the highest global standards in this field. The collaboration of gov’t entities is core to the concept of juvenile rehabilitation in developing proactive solutions that address the causes of delinquency.

The juvenile care centre will organise activities to rehabilitate juvenile delinquents in a constructive manner

Based on the studies carried out by Dubai’s Community Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Hamdan felt it necessary to discuss the matter further. The has been seen in collaboration with Dubai Police, Dubai Public Prosecution an other related bodies.

The issues of juvenile offenders stem from various causes which will be addressed with proactive solutions. The aim for the juvenile care center is to reintegrate offenders into society and reduce the repeat of offences. Through Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, juveniles will come out the other end as productive members of society.