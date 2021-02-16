Community
A New Juvenile Care Centre Will Open In Dubai
BIG NEWS, Dubai is getting a care centre for juvenile delinquents! The reason why this is a huge deal is because rehabilitation is key to avoid repeat offences.
The Executive Council of Dubai approve of the establishment in today’s meeting with HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai
The juvenile care centre will organise activities to rehabilitate juvenile delinquents in a constructive manner
Based on the studies carried out by Dubai’s Community Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Hamdan felt it necessary to discuss the matter further. The has been seen in collaboration with Dubai Police, Dubai Public Prosecution an other related bodies.
The issues of juvenile offenders stem from various causes which will be addressed with proactive solutions. The aim for the juvenile care center is to reintegrate offenders into society and reduce the repeat of offences. Through Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, juveniles will come out the other end as productive members of society.
A major part of this care centre is the child protection hotline which will offer specialised intervention programmes as well as community services and volunteering activities for the community
Through the juvenile care centre, authorities are also planning on developing a dedicated entity that will follow-up on cases involving juvenile delinquents.