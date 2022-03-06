A Person Of Determination Participated In Ironman 70.3 Dubai After Being Refused Last Year

Rio is a Person of Determination and is part of Team Angel Wolf. If you remember back in March 2021, Rio and his dad, Nick, signed up to be in the Ironman 70.3 Dubai race but when they reached the location, they were told that Rio cannot participate.

The family was extremely disappointed, understandably so. They’re known for partaking in races across the country, be it swimming, running, or cycling. They also believe in ‘Incuslive Impactivity’ which means that just because the person is disabled, it doesn’t mean that they cannot be included. Rio himself has covered over 10,000kms in over 380 races in the span of 7 years.

This year, Rio, a Person of Determination, and Nick took on Ironman 70.3 Dubai

Rio has now completed 19 Middle Distance Triathlons (1.9km swim, 90km cycle, 21km run) with inclusion, in his 19th year, all within 8 race seasons! Mind you, Rio is turning 19 soon. Team Angel Wolf shared updates of the race to their social media stating: After the huge disappointment last year of not being allowed to race last minute, it had obviously affected Rio, he remembered & lost trust, as he wasn’t his usual happy self, after being on race site the day before for bike drop off, nor on race morning at pre start in transition; which is so unusual, as he loves this race & distance, he is always usually very excited … that feeling he had a lack of trust in us on what was ahead was heartbreaking. We do have one strict family rule with our races, if Rio is not happy (& he would definitely let us know, he has a loud frustrated scream) then we stop….but the moment we left transition WITH the kayak heading to the start line, then that famous smile returned, he knew it was for real this time & he was VERY happy!

That happy smile never disappeared for the whole 7 hours; he was in his happy place, doing his passion – inclusive racing (& for Rio, the longer the distance the better). He loves participating in these races, so for him to get the chance to join Ironman 70.3 Dubai and not get refused, he was ecstatic through the whole race.