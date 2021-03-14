A Person Of Determination Was Refused The Chance To Participate In Ironman 70.3 Dubai Race

A young athlete, whom is a Person Of Determination (with disabilities), racing with inclusion in Ironman 70.3 triathlon race, is told he is not allowed to participate within an hour before the start! Why? Wrote Delphine Watson in a Facebook post, also known as Mama Wolf. Team Angel Wolf are known for accomplishing incredible milestones in the sporting community. Rio is one of the children and he’s currently 17 years old. Although he is a Person of Determination, that label has never stopped him from covering over 10,000 kms in over 380 races in the span of 7 years. While his disabilities create a hurdle, his family designed a specialised wheelchair for him so that he can participate in the races they do together. The Ironman 70.3 Dubai race organisers however, told the family that Rio cannot participate

The family have experienced rejections due to Rio’s disability from “education, malls, birthday parties, friendships, community activities, access to a toilet, aeroplanes, into a building.” Delphine also adds that often times the rejection is towards the entire family and not to the individual with the disability. We feel blessed and grateful to live in a country where the Government truly recognises the importance of inclusion and makes many provisions to enable inclusion. She added. A Person Of Determination is always encouraged in the UAE to participate in such events. Out of the 17 previous Middle Distance Triathlons Rio has done, 5 have been Ironman branded races (included overseas) Delphine wrote.

In order to participate in the Ironman races, the individual must be 18 or turning 18 that year. Unable to join the Ironman race a year and a half ago in Japan because Rio was not of age, made for a confusing encounter because he has participated in the previous 5 Ironman branded races. When the race was announced to be taking place in Dubai, Rio’s father, Nick, contacted the organisers to ask if both of them could participate as a “special team.” The organisers agreed and gifted them a complimentery entry ticket Rio was super excited the day of the race only for the family to be told that Rio cannot participate. About 30 minutes before the Ironman 70.3 Dubai race took place, an official told the family that Rio was not allowed to race. While people can make their assumptions, Delphine writes, she doesn’t exclusively know why. The family were told 3 different reasons by 3 different people and they were not contacted since the race on Friday March, 12, until today.