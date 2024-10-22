A UAE Animal Shelter Raises Awareness To Reduce Pet Abandonment

Pets are not toys. They are far more than that. They’re companions, life-long friends, and family. Unfortunately, some people don’t get that concept and purchase pets as gifts or for children’s amusement.

An animal shelter in the UAE shared a story where they received a dog that had obvious signs of neglect

On October 18, The Mussafah Dog Project, based in Abu Dhabi, shared the story of Truffles, a dog that was abandoned by its family.

What do you do when you are surrendered a pet from a family in this state? Yes this dog was a family pet for a year.

TRUFFLES was purchased as a toy for the children in the house and that was it… Parents didn’t want to do much with her and she was just left as an entertainment for the children

Her fur is so matted that poor girl has to be shaved off completely. She can barely even see as she has over grown fur covering her eyes. If anybody would like to sponsor her grooming we would be very thankful for the same.

Inspite of all she is soo playful and loving. She is lil over a year old bouncing about here and there. Little shy initially. She needs a foster home once all groomed and health checked. She is fully vaccinated, microchipped and healthy.

There has been an ongoing issue of people adopting puppies and then getting rid of them when they can’t take care of them anymore

It’s definitely okay to rehome your pet if you’re unable to care for them properly but it’s NOT okay to dump them!

