A Dubai Delivery Courier Returned AED 17,000 To A Customer!

Another just Dubai story is coming your way!

Moving to a new country is exhausting enough, but throw in a little extra chaos, and you’ve got one heck of a story. This is exactly what happened to a recent Dubai resident who had one of the wildest experiences after buying an electric scooter on Noon.

Spoiler: it involved accidentally tipping the courier 15,300 AED—and miraculously getting it all back.

Here’s the full story…

After finding an electric scooter on Noon for 1712 AED, the resident placed the order and waited for it to arrive. The scooter was delivered smoothly, and, thinking he had it all together, he handed the courier 1712 AED along with a 38 AED tip. Or, “that is what he thought.”

In reality, exhaustion had played a big role in the slip-up. “Turned out I had 1000 AED bills instead of 100 AED bills and I gave him 17,050 instead of 1750 AED, so 15,300 more. I didn’t notice that because I was so exhausted.”

But the hero came to the rescue!

The courier messaged him on WhatsApp. “He told me I gave him AED 17k. It is unbelievable for me. I am from Poland, there is no way anybody would write me admitting he got so much money.” Shocked by the courier’s honesty, he couldn’t believe it. “I wasn’t even thinking I gave him that amount, so he informed me all by himself.”

The courier ended up meeting the resident again and returning the money.

In the end, this crazy story had a happy ending…

The courier ended up meeting the resident again and returning the money—every last dirham. All thanks to the courier’s unexpected integrity—something the new Dubai resident will likely never forget!

