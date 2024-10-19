WATCH: A Man Rescued A Scared Cat Stuck On Top Of A Moving Van

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Dubai is filled with kindness and it’s perhaps the best part about it!
Just your regular heartwarming moment on the bustling streets of Dubai.
For instant updates Follow Lovin on WhatsApp
Fortunately for the cat, the van was stopped at a red light. It seemed to be the last place anyone expected to find a frightened feline, but the boy’s sharp eyes quickly caught sight of the cat’s precarious situation.
Dodging vehicles, he swiftly made his way to the van, and brought the cat down. He then took it to safety on the side of the road.
The young boy’s quick thinking and courage have turned him into an instant local hero. Residents praised him not only for his love of animals but for his fearless approach to a situation many would hesitate to handle. It’s a moment that shows
ALSO READ: “I Want To Be In My Country In The Good And Bad Situations”: A Lebanese Citizen Talks About Going Back
Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.
Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!
Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service