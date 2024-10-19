WATCH: A Man Rescued A Scared Cat Stuck On Top Of A Moving Van

Dubai is filled with kindness and it’s perhaps the best part about it!

A young man has become a hero after spotting a distressed cat stuck atop a van at a busy traffic signal

Just your regular heartwarming moment on the bustling streets of Dubai.

For instant updates Follow Lovin on WhatsApp

He rushed over to help the helpless creature before the van took off

Fortunately for the cat, the van was stopped at a red light. It seemed to be the last place anyone expected to find a frightened feline, but the boy’s sharp eyes quickly caught sight of the cat’s precarious situation.

Dodging vehicles, he swiftly made his way to the van, and brought the cat down. He then took it to safety on the side of the road.

Dubai’s streets aren’t just full of skyscrapers and fast cars – they’re home to everyday heroes with big hearts

The young boy’s quick thinking and courage have turned him into an instant local hero. Residents praised him not only for his love of animals but for his fearless approach to a situation many would hesitate to handle. It’s a moment that shows

ALSO READ: “I Want To Be In My Country In The Good And Bad Situations”: A Lebanese Citizen Talks About Going Back

Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!