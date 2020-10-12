An Honorable Bus Driver Returned AED250,000 He Found On A Public Bus

An amazing act of kindness and honor was done by this trustworthy Dubai-based bus driver, that certainly showed that chivalry and honor are NOT DEAD! The RTA bus Driver, Noor Khan has found a cash-filled bag after the end of his shift, that turns out had 250,000 AED, was forgotten by one of the passengers and without ANY hesitation he notified his supervisor to return it to its rightful owner.

Noor Khan Has been working for RTA for 11 years!

HE Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive of #RTA, honoured Mr Noor Khan, a bus driver at the Public Transport Agency, RTA, for his honesty and loyalty. https://t.co/6pqh6VIL3f pic.twitter.com/PXEn5rvMkn — RTA (@rta_dubai) October 11, 2020

When you do good deeds you always get rewarded!

After his honorable act the RTA was honored and rewarded by His Excellency Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, and thanked Noor Khan for his honesty, loyalty, and dedication to his job: We pride ourselves on having employees with such great disciplines and fidelity at the RTA. This bus driver took the proper action by handing over the bag to the Buses Supervisor. This attitude fully reflects the confidence in the loyalty and honesty of the employees of our public transit means that commute hundreds of thousands of riders every day. This behavior boosts the public confidence when using public transport means in Dubai

Picture via @rta_dubai

We hope that Noor Khan and his dedication and loyalty to his job, sets a good example to people and and that he becomes role model that we all should follow!