A UAE Resident Breaks a New Guinness World Record Dribbling A Basketball In Dubai

A new world record has been broken here in Dubai, by Pakistani track and field athlete Azmat khan, who broke the record for the fastest mile dribbling a basketball…he did it in 6 minutes and one second!

This is his second Guinness World Record!

This is not the first time that Azmat breaks a world record, last year he broke the record for the fastest 10 km dribbling a basketball in 44 minutes and 19 seconds! And he’s now earned the title of DOUBLE world record breaker.

His newest attempt took place last June, at Al Warqa third Park in Dubai, but was officially announced recently.