Classy Visuals Of A Duo Skydiving From The Burj Khalifa Will Give You Major FOMO

Is that a bird? Is that a plane? No it’s something completely astonishing. You’ve heard of people sky diving in Dubai like on a random Tuesday but have you heard of someone sky diving from the Burj Khalifa?

Two men skydived from the top of the Burj Khalifa

Headgear and brightly colored suits on, the pair are ready to step off the ledge of the tallest building in the world. You can see the duo soaring through the Dubai night sky, leaving white smoke behind them.

 

They needed some superhero capes because flying through connecting towers is a viral moment!

The video was taken to advertise for the gaming company PlayStation.

