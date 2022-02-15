Coldplay Performed At Expo 2020 Dubai And Even The Online Live Show Gave Viewers Goosebumps

The much anticipated Cold Play concert truly wowed the viewers who were able to snatch tickets and also those who tuned in online! If you thought the live show would be all grainy and low quality, you were gravely mistaken. The virtual show is … what’s higher than a 4K resolution?

Nonetheless, fans in the UAE were super excited to hear that tickets were available for FREE! Some got lucky and got their online tickets and others had the website crash on them and couldn’t get it. Some took advantage and began selling them online for up to AED2000 and some faked it entirely.

Coldplay fans who weren’t able to attend the concert in person still enjoyed the online live show

GO ON YOUTUBE AND WATCH COLDPLAY LIVE AT THE DUBAI EXPO😥https://t.co/7I2XJfCPTR — stefany hoyeck (@stefanyhoyeck) February 15, 2022

Those who were able to get their hands on tickets felt like they were dreaming

And those who weren’t able to, tuned in but weren’t disappointed

The band played their best songs like Fix You, Clocks, Higher Power and more!

The Al Wasm Dome created such an interactive experience

People who experience Coldplay infinite night in Dubai Expo are the luckiest, man the all that dome thingy is amazing😭😭😭 — Alia is an alien👽 (@Faith_Alien_) February 15, 2022

Listen To The Lovin Dubai Show: Don’t Buy Coldplay Tickets From Scammers!