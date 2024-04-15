Concert Scam Alert: 28 ORA Festival Is Not Happening And It’s A Ticket Scam

Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Bebe Rexha, Jack Harlow, Ice Spice and many more artists were said to perform live in Dubai before the end of the year. But they’re not!

@twentyeightora is claiming to be hosting a concert featuring all the top artists in Dubai in December

That’s one incredible line-up and the ticket prices aren’t too bad. Sounds too good to be true, right? That’s because it is!

Many people left comments and DMs, speculating that this is another scam – like the drake concert that was confirmed to be fake!

Ovotour, the alleged organiser for the Drake concert posted a series of stories exposing themselves as a scam but said they’ll be issuing refunds to all who bought tickets. Ovotour said this was some sort of social experiment.

The 28 ORA website looks legitimate and a few people already purchased tickets.

This is a PSA to everyone:

Authorities issued a warning about fake social media advertisements selling event tickets at seemingly too-good-to-be-true prices. It’s important to be vigilant on the internet! And remember to only purchase tickets through trusted sources.