Dubai Bling’s Ebraheem Al Samadi Confirmed His Divorce On A Podcast

Farah Makhlouf
By

Ebraheem Al Samadi, one of the stars of Netflix’s reality show, Dubai Bling, recently revealed details about his personal life in an honest and heartfelt podcast appearance with influencer Sergei Kosenko. The entrepreneur and influencer confirmed his divorce, a topic that had stirred curiosity among fans during the much-anticipated Season 3 of the show.

In the podcast, Ebraheem shared his thoughts on the complexities of love and relationships, saying, “Not everyone you love you can continue your life with”

His words struck a chord with many listeners, offering a glimpse into the challenges he faced in balancing his personal and professional life. Ebraheem candidly explained how his demanding schedule as an influencer left little room for quality time with his then-wife, ultimately leading to the couple’s decision to part ways.

Ebraheem’s marriage, which began in March 2023, had been a topic of speculation among fans, particularly since his now ex-wife had never appeared on any of his social media platforms. Known for his glamorous lifestyle and active online presence, Ebraheem’s choice to keep this aspect of his life private had only fueled the curiosity surrounding their relationship.

Perhaps if there was to be a season 4, this is when Ebraheem would fully dive into the story!

