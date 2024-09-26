Lovin Life With Ebraheem Al Samadi: The Dubai Bling Star Takes You On A Day In His Life

Lovin Life in Dubai is a content series flexing the very best of this incredible city. Every week, dive into exclusive episodes where A-Listers reveal what they love most about Dubai…

Lovin Life in Dubai… with Ebraheem Al Samadi

Ebraheem Al Samadi, AKA @thebloomingman, AKA the best hair in Dubai (no, really!). You may recognise him as the outspoken star of Netflix’s Dubai Bling, but he’s much more than a social media personality. He’s a successful entrepreneur and the visionary owner of the internationally renowned Forever Rose Café—one of the most Instagrammable spots in Dubai—and Forever Rose, home to the world’s longest-lasting roses. He’s also the co-owner of Besties Café, which he runs alongside his Dubai Bling co-star, Danya.

In this episode of Lovin Life in Dubai, get a behind-the-scenes look at a day in the life of one of Dubai’s most well-known faces. Discover how he partnered with a Tunisian chef to bring the Forever Rose Café to life, what really happened on that Dubai Bling date with LJ, some major Forever Rose tea spillage, and how he responds to the endless curiosity about his wife…

