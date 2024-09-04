Lovin Life With Rizwan Sajan: The Surprising Morning Habit Behind His Billion-Dollar Success

Lovin Life in Dubai is a content series flexing the very best of this incredible city. Every week, dive into exclusive episodes where A-Listers reveal what they love most about Dubai…

Lovin Life in Dubai… with Rizwan Sajan

Meet the man behind some of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks. This down-to-earth family man is the founder and chairman of the Danube Group and his success story is as impressive as the skyline he’s helped shape.

Now, get a never-seen-before insight into this Dubai billionaire’s success. From his surprising morning habits, sharing a palatial Emirates Hills home with four generations, and how he likes to enjoy a Sunday afternoon, Rizwan shares the story of building his empire over three decades, and where you can really find the best karak in Dubai.

Meet the one-percent man, Rizwan Sajan as he spends a Sunday with the Lovin Dubai team, giving a sneak peek into his Dubai life and why he loves it so much

Watch Lovin Life in Dubai on YouTube now…