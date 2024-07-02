Dubai Lovers Came To The Defence When A Page Posted That The City Is “Overrated”
A lot of people have a bucket list filled with exotic destinations they’d love to visit someday. Dubai is on a lot of people’s radars because it’s got exciting tourist-y activities, brunches galore and HUGE shopping malls. What’s not to love?
Someone left a question on Reddit that asked “What is the most overrated travel destination?” And guess which city people voted for the most…
15,000 people on Reddit voted Dubai as the most overrated travel destination
View this post on Instagram
More like this
A social media page posted the results but people rushed to defend the city
Many people left comments under the Facebook post defending Dubai; saying this city is one of the safest cities in the world and has a lot to offer to tourists. Some even suggested these Reddit-ers may have never even set foot in Dubai.
Dubai residents love this city and that’s why they choose to call it home!
ALSO READ: The UAE Shortens Friday Prayers As Weather Crosses 50°C