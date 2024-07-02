Community

Dubai Lovers Came To The Defence When A Page Posted That The City Is “Overrated”

Farah Makhlouf
By

A lot of people have a bucket list filled with exotic destinations they’d love to visit someday. Dubai is on a lot of people’s radars because it’s got exciting tourist-y activities, brunches galore and HUGE shopping malls. What’s not to love?

Someone left a question on Reddit that asked “What is the most overrated travel destination?” And guess which city people voted for the most…

15,000 people on Reddit voted Dubai as the most overrated travel destination

 

View this post on Instagram

 

More like this
Dubai Lovers Came To The Defence When A Page Posted That The City Is “Overrated”Dubai Lovers Came To The Defence When A Page Posted That The City Is “Overrated”Dubai Residents Are Refraining From Ordering During Peak HeatDubai Residents Are Refraining From Ordering During Peak HeatWEEKEND HOTLIST: Make The Most Of Your Weekend With These 6 ActivitiesWEEKEND HOTLIST: Make The Most Of Your Weekend With These 6 Activities

A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

A social media page posted the results but people rushed to defend the city

Many people left comments under the Facebook post defending Dubai; saying this city is one of the safest cities in the world and has a lot to offer to tourists. Some even suggested these Reddit-ers may have never even set foot in Dubai.

Dubai residents love this city and that’s why they choose to call it home!

The Lovin Dubai Show: Dubai Metro Will Its Double Stations By 2040

ALSO READ: The UAE Shortens Friday Prayers As Weather Crosses 50°C

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone. 

Shopping
See more
More like this