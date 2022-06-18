350 Labourers Got Together For A Massive Sports Day

Labourers are the backbone of the UAE and looking after their welfare becomes very important.

You can count on the Dubai Police to ensure this!

Morning exercise boosts both energy & productivity. Hence, @DubaiPoliceHQ and @EmaratOfficial collaborated to host a sporting event targeting 350 labourers during early morning hours. The initiative highlights the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle. #SmartSecureTogether pic.twitter.com/Zyx4CcaJzJ — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) June 17, 2022

Sports Day to boost positivity

The Dubai Police organised a Sports Day event for 350 labourers, encouraging them to play sports and maintain a healthy lifestyle. They also hoped to boost the happiness of these important members of one of the world’s happiest cities!

In addition to a well-rounded cardio sesh, the Dubai Police also held awareness lectures on the importance of sports and the impact it has on health.

To top it all off, they also distributed gifts among the labourers!

Building a stronger society

Lt. Colonel Abdul Basit Ali Abdul Rahman, Director of the Sports Affairs Department in the General Department of Community Happiness also spoke about how Sports day was organised as part of the Dubai Police’s initiatives to encourage interaction among all segments of society.

We are, after all, one big family!

