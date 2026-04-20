Dubai Tenant Wins Case Against Rent Increase And Saves Over AED 6,000

If your lease is about to expire in Dubai, you already know how it goes. Your landlord sends over the new contract, usually with a higher rent, and you’re left deciding whether to accept it or move out.

But one tenant just proved that knowing your rights can seriously pay off, because after pushing back on an unfair increase, they walked away saving thousands.

It all started with a 10% rent increase that didn’t quite add up

The tenant was paying AED 59,400 annually when their landlord attempted to raise the rent by 10% to AED 65,340.

The problem? The RERA rental index calculator showed that no increase was allowed.

Even after negotiating, the numbers still didn’t make sense

After pushing back, the landlord reduced the proposed increase to 5%. But again, the RERA calculator still showed zero increase permitted, so the tenant decided not to accept the revised offer.

And that’s when the offer and deposit route came in

Instead of going back and forth, the tenant filed an offer and deposit case, a legal route that allows tenants to proceed with renewal under the correct terms. The process cost around AED 570 to file.

The result was a win and the original rent stayed the same

The tenant officially won the case, meaning they could proceed with renewing their contract at AED 59,400, split across four cheques. That alone saved them nearly AED 6,000 in rent.

But there was more hiding in the fine print

While reviewing the tenancy contract, the tenant noticed something else. The renewal fee for a one-bedroom unit was listed as AED 2,000, even though the contract clearly stated it should be AED 1,500.

After raising it, the landlord acknowledged the mistake and corrected the amount.

Small checks made a big difference

Between avoiding the rent increase and correcting the renewal fee, the tenant saved around AED 6,500 in total. Even after covering additional costs like:

AED 250 in RERA charges

AED 113 VAT

AED 1,500 renewal fee

The outcome still worked heavily in their favour.

A reminder that knowing your rights can actually save you money

The process might feel tedious, but this case shows it can be worth it. Because sometimes, a quick check on the rules and a bit of persistence can make a huge difference when it comes to rent in Dubai.