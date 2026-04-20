Shabab Al Ahli Beat Al Nasr To Win UAE Basketball League Title

Shabab Al Ahli have been crowned champions of the UAE Men’s Basketball League for the 2025/2026 season after defeating Al Nasr in the finals. The decisive second leg took place on April 14 at Rashid bin Hamdan Hall in Dubai, where Shabab Al Ahli secured an 88–77 win to seal the title, having already won the first game and wrapped up the series.

Two Dubai clubs battled it out for the crown

It was a big Dubai clash as Shabab Al Ahli and Al Nasr went head-to-head in the UAE Men’s Basketball League 2025/2026 finals, with both teams looking to end the season on a high.

Shabab Al Ahli wrapped it up in two games

Shabab Al Ahli came in strong, winning Game 1 81–38 before sealing the title with an 88–77 victory in Game 2 at Rashid bin Hamdan Hall.

Another big title for Shabab Al Ahli

Al Nasr managed to cut the gap down to just five points in the second half, but Shabab Al Ahli stayed in control, having already built a 44–33 lead by halftime.

This marks their 16th UAE Men’s Basketball League title, adding to their strong record this season after also winning the Federation Cup. Despite the loss, Al Nasr put up a solid fight throughout the finals and close the league as second place.

More action coming next month



The season isn’t done yet, with the Vice President Cup and President Cup set to begin in May. All teams will return to compete, and the games will be streamed live on Smashi TV.

Watch the finals here.