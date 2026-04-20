90% Of Iranian Strikes Were Targeting UAE’s Civilian Infrastructure

Reem Al Hashimy, the UAE’s Minister of State for International Cooperation, revealed that the UAE has been hit by a barrage of over 2,800 missiles and drones since the outbreak of hostilities between Iran and the U.S.-Israeli coalition 40 days ago.

Most alarmingly, Al Hashimy noted that more than 90% of these strikes have intentionally targeted civilian infrastructure

A move she described as an attempt to dismantle the UAE’s “model of prosperity and tolerance.”

Since late February 2026, the UAE has faced an unprecedented scale of aerial aggression. According to the Ministry of Defence, the nation’s sophisticated air defense systems have intercepted the vast majority of threats.

Speaking on ABC’s This Week, Al Hashimy drew a sharp contrast between the UAE’s development and Iran’s military focus

“We used our oil wealth to build an economic powerhouse,” she stated. “They used their wealth for nuclear programs that are nefarious, for missiles, drones, and proxies.”

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Highlighting that 90% of the 2,800+ missiles and drones that Iran directed at the UAE targeted civilian infrastructure, HE Reem Al Hashimy said, “they wanted to break [our progressive] model — but they underestimated our resolve.” https://t.co/rdLUQ8CKhI — UAE Embassy US (@UAEEmbassyUS) April 19, 2026

She emphasized that the Revolutionary Guard is not merely posturing against Western powers but is actively waging war against the stability of its own neighbors in the Gulf.

As peace talks are set to resume in Pakistan this Monday, the UAE remains a central, albeit battered, pillar of the regional defense against further escalation.

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