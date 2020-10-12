د . إAEDSRر . س

Community

4 Brill How It Started... How It's Going" Tweets Straight Outta Dubai Twitter

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Time has gone by flying by the past couple of years and looking back now you get to see how far life has really came along here in UAE!

Well there have been a trend that’s been going around Twitter the past couple of days, with “How it started…How it’s going”, and people in UAE couldn’t just not be a part of it!

Get ready to go through this LONG yet FRUITFUL journey!

via GIPHY

It all started with Sheikh Zayed’s visionary goals…

Then the amazing transformation of Dubai

We’ve even came a long way with our interior design!

Let’s not forget about how easy it became to get anywhere and to get anything and everything delivered to us!

Even McDonald’s has been part of this journey with us!

Listen to The Lovin Daily: If You Can’t Pay – Eat For Free At This Barsha Spot

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?