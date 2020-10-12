4 Brill How It Started... How It's Going" Tweets Straight Outta Dubai Twitter

Community
Time has gone by flying by the past couple of years and looking back now you get to see how far life has really came along here in UAE!
Well there have been a trend that’s been going around Twitter the past couple of days, with “How it started…How it’s going”, and people in UAE couldn’t just not be a part of it!
Get ready to go through this LONG yet FRUITFUL journey!
It all started with Sheikh Zayed’s visionary goals…
How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/1OppCF3kcT
— UAE FUT (@futuae) October 11, 2020
Then the amazing transformation of Dubai
how it started how it’s going🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/NPhATNcwLF
— يوسف (@y0uxf) October 11, 2020
We’ve even came a long way with our interior design!
How it started How it’s going#2021Catalogue #IKEAHomeSpecial pic.twitter.com/1QgxdzdQTH
— IKEA UAE (@IKEAUAE) October 12, 2020
Let’s not forget about how easy it became to get anywhere and to get anything and everything delivered to us!
How it started vs How it's going
🚘 🚘🚖🍲🚲📦📲💳#CareemSuperApp pic.twitter.com/mCQrIQmKpw
— Careem UAE (@CareemUAE) October 7, 2020
Even McDonald’s has been part of this journey with us!
How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/Cdct7sPftN
— McDonald's UAE (@McDonaldsUAE) October 8, 2020