Each Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai Will Turn Off Its Lights For Earth Hour

You might think that Earth Hour, which happens once a year, is just an hour you dedicate to the environment, but it’s much more than that! Like DEWA stated, “it’s an international movement that aims to protect the environment for generations to come.”

In case you don’t know what Earth Hour is, it’s where people all around the world switch off their lights and unnecessary electrical appliances for one hour.

Speak up for nature by switching off your lights for Earth Hour on March 26 from 8:30

Make it a mission to not only participate in Earth Hour but also look outside or even visit Expo 2020 Dubai

Earth Hour is part of a worldwide event started by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). It first started in Australia in 2007 but it’s grown over the years with more than 180 countries participating.

Expo 2020 Dubai will participate in Earth Hour a little differently. Each pavilion will be cloaked in darkness for a whole minute. The Switch-Off Parade will start at the Peruvian pavilion at 8:30 and will end at the UK pavilion at 9:30. The Dubai Police marching band will also lead the parade around the Expo 2020 site, as each pavilion turn off their lights.