Electric Scooters Are Now Banned In Dubai Public Parks

When electric scooters hit the UAE, it was such a game changer. Commuters LOVED it. It saved so many people the long walks to the metro or bus station. It’s just the invention that the community needed.

Maybe they dominated the streets a little too much though. While you’re more likely to find the youths rolling on them in Downtown Dubai, public parks will not be a common place for them anymore.

Electric scooters are now banned from being used in public parks in Dubai