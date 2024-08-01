Emirati Citizen And Telegram Founder Just Found Out That He Has Over 100 Biological Children

This is one of those stories that will have you double-taking the title and dropping your jaw just a little bit. It’s not something you read about every day but Netflix picks up on those kinds of stories. Who would’ve known that Russian-Emirati citizen Pavel Durov would be the subject of a ‘Netflix-kinda-story’?

It’s worth noting that as of 2021, Russian-born and raised Pavel Durov was granted Emirati citizenship, according to several reports.

Founder of Telegram, Pavel Durov revealed his discovery of having 100 biological kids via his Telegram channel

In his Telegram post, he wrote, “I just found out I have over 100 biological kids. How is this possible for someone who has never been married and prefers to live alone?” And of course he goes on to share the story.

He says that 15 years ago his friend asked him for a sperm donation as he and his wife could not conceive. He shook it off at first but actually went to the head of the sperm clinic who informed him that there was a shortage of “high-quality donor material” and suggested it was Pavel’s “civic duty to donate more sperm to anonymously help more couples.” And thus began Durov’s sperm donation journey.

Pavel now has a hundred biological children across 12 countries and brought the gift of a bundle of joy to many couples through sperm donations