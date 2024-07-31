EXCLUSIVE: Sneak Peek Of The UAE’s First Casino Under Construction!

You can just smell the money!

Exciting new pictures have surfaced of the Wynn Al Marjan Island Resort and Casino in RAK. The first- casino in the UAE is gearing up to make its grand debut in early 2027!

Somebody said it was a missed opportunity to call it ‘Ras Vegas’.

This groundbreaking project marks a thrilling new chapter in the region’s tourism and entertainment landscape, bringing the first-ever casino to the UAE

With a staggering investment of approximately $3.9 billion, Wynn Al Marjan Island will feature 1,500 luxurious rooms, a dazzling theatre for live performances, and 24 dining and lounge experiences. With nightly laser and light shows and a high-end shopping mall…this is definitely going all out.

The casino is expected to be even larger than its Las Vegas counterpart, making it a must-visit destination for thrill-seekers and leisure travellers.

This week, it was announced that the UAE has established a gaming and lottery regulatory authority, which should pave the way for legalized gaming in the UAE.

The newly established General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) is led by Kevin Mullally who announced his appointment on LinkedIn this week. Bringing 37 years of diversified law experience to the table, Mullally has worked between international regulatory agencies, legislators, law enforcement, and organizations devoted to developing gaming policy. His aim as head of the GCGRA is to create a socially responsible and well-regulated gaming environment in the UAE.

