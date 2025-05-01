15 Family-Friendly Restaurants In Dubai That Everyone Will Actually Enjoy

Tired of pretending your kid’s meltdown is “just a phase” while you eat cold fries in a corner booth? Same.

Luckily, Dubai’s got plenty of family-friendly restaurants where the food’s great, the vibe’s chill, and no one blinks if your little one shows up in a superhero cape. Let’s dig into the spots that keep both kids and grown-ups full and (mostly) happy.

15. The Cheesecake Factory

You can’t really go wrong here—it’s a go-to for families thanks to the huge menu and even bigger portions. If you’re in the mood for pasta, burgers, or just dessert for dinner (no judgment), there’s always something that hits the spot. The Oreo Dream Extreme and Red Velvet cheesecakes are especially popular with kids. The restaurant can be a bit busy, but locations like Dubai Mall and JBR come with great views to keep everyone distracted.

Location : Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, JBR, and other locations

Cuisine : American