15 Family-Friendly Restaurants In Dubai That Everyone Will Actually Enjoy

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Tired of pretending your kid’s meltdown is “just a phase” while you eat cold fries in a corner booth? Same.
Luckily, Dubai’s got plenty of family-friendly restaurants where the food’s great, the vibe’s chill, and no one blinks if your little one shows up in a superhero cape. Let’s dig into the spots that keep both kids and grown-ups full and (mostly) happy.
You can’t really go wrong here—it’s a go-to for families thanks to the huge menu and even bigger portions. If you’re in the mood for pasta, burgers, or just dessert for dinner (no judgment), there’s always something that hits the spot. The Oreo Dream Extreme and Red Velvet cheesecakes are especially popular with kids. The restaurant can be a bit busy, but locations like Dubai Mall and JBR come with great views to keep everyone distracted.
View this post on Instagram
This one’s a nice mix of stylish and relaxed. Located in the SLS Dubai, Fi’lia serves up wood-fired pizzas, handmade pastas, and shareable Italian plates that feel a little fancy but still family-friendly. The vibe is airy and modern, and the staff are great with kids. If you’re staying around Downtown or Business Bay, it’s a solid pick for a family dinner that feels a bit elevated without being too formal.
View this post on Instagram
A classic! Paul is that reliable café you’ll find in most malls, perfect for a quick bite or a slower meal after shopping. The French-style menu has a little something for everyone—salads, sandwiches, warm dishes, and plenty of pastries. It’s a good place to relax with kids over hot chocolate and mini croissants. The vibe is cozy and casual, and you’ll usually find both indoor and outdoor seating.
View this post on Instagram
Scalini feels upscale but still works for families. The Italian dishes are rich and flavourful, with things like lobster spaghetti and wagyu lasagna served family-style. Kids tend to love the pizzas and pastas, and the grown-ups will enjoy the setting—calm, coastal-inspired, and polished. It’s tucked inside the Four Seasons, but don’t let that make you think it’s too formal—it’s relaxed.
View this post on Instagram
This spot is an easy choice for families thanks to its relaxed vibe and wide-ranging menu. You’ll find everything from all-day breakfasts to burgers and pasta, with a kids’ menu that’s simple and straightforward. It’s casual enough for a weekend brunch or a midweek dinner, and some branches even have outdoor seating. Dubai Mall’s branch is especially handy if you’re doing a family day out.
View this post on Instagram
This Italian spot is casual, consistent, and super kid-friendly. The kids’ meals are smaller portions of the usual favourites—think spaghetti Bolognese and margherita pizza—while the adults can enjoy risottos, seafood, or fresh pasta… YUM! It’s bright and welcoming inside, and the locations are great for mall visits when you need a meal without a fuss.
View this post on Instagram
It’s loud, lively, and full of energy—which makes it ideal for families. The menu is all about classic American comfort food like ribs, burgers, and big steaks, with a kids’ menu that’s just as fun. The vibe is casual and upbeat, and little things like the peanuts on the floor or dancing waiters keep things interesting for younger diners. Good value too, especially if you’re eating out with a big group.
View this post on Instagram
Al Safadi is a go-to for delicious Lebanese food that works for all ages. The portions are generous and perfect for sharing—grilled meats, hummus, tabbouleh, and fresh-baked bread. It’s relaxed but still buzzing, with lots of space for families and fast service. The Sheikh Zayed Road and Motor City branches are especially good if you’re dining with a group and want something that feels homely and hearty.
View this post on Instagram
Tucked away on the ground floor of Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Counter Culture Café is a relaxed neighbourhood café where families, friends, and even four-legged companions are all welcome. Whether you’re fueling up with a fresh smoothie from the Remedy Bar, enjoying a laid-back brunch on the pet-friendly terrace, or catching up over burgers and craft coffee, it’s the ideal spot to unwind. With a menu that caters to all ages, from healthy snacks and hearty classics to freshly pressed juices and refreshing beverages, Counter Culture Café offers something for everyone in a warm, welcoming setting.
View this post on Instagram
Fast, fresh, and full of flavour, Wagamama is a safe bet for family meals. The kids’ menu includes mini noodle bowls and grilled skewers, and the big, communal tables make it feel relaxed and casual. It’s a good option if you want something tasty and quick without going down the fast food route. Great for when you’ve got somewhere to be—or tired kids in tow.
View this post on Instagram
The Farm is a peaceful escape from the city, surrounded by greenery and water features—perfect if you’re after a chill family meal. The menu has a little bit of everything, from Thai curries and pasta to healthy breakfasts and kid-friendly bites. There’s plenty of outdoor seating, space for strollers, and even ducks for little ones to spot. It’s a calm, scenic spot that feels like a mini getaway in the middle of Dubai.
View this post on Instagram
Bert’s is a low-key spot that families really appreciate. There’s a small play area to keep little ones busy, and the menu includes healthy choices like wraps, grilled chicken, and light bites. It’s quiet, cozy, and feels more like a neighbourhood café than a restaurant. Great if you want to avoid the crowds and just enjoy a calm lunch.
View this post on Instagram
This one’s perfect if you’re after something on the healthier side. The menu is mostly organic and plant-based, with smoothie bowls, veggie options, and fresh salads. The setting is chill, a bit artsy, and definitely leans toward the calm side of things. Kids who like fresh food and parents who are into clean eating will feel right at home here.
View this post on Instagram
Couqley is a cozy lil French spot that manages to feel family-friendly without sacrificing style. The kids’ menu is thoughtful, and the adults can enjoy steak frites, salads, or even wagyu tartare. The vibe is calm and welcoming, and it’s a good pick if you’re in the JLT area and want a proper sit-down meal that works for both grownups and kids.
View this post on Instagram
If you’ve got kids with a sweet tooth (or let’s be honest, if you do), Black Tap is the place. The burgers are big and flavourful, but it’s the giant milkshakes with cookies and candy stacked on top that get all the attention. It’s a fun spot with bold decor, quick service, and a menu that works for all ages. The Dubai Mall branch is always buzzing, especially during school breaks.
View this post on Instagram
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service