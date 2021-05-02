د . إAEDSRر . س

Vaccinated Residents Can Now Get Free Access To Dubai's Top Fitness Centres

Dubai Sports Council have launched a new initiative ‘Everyone is Responsible for Everyone’  which will grant access to the top fitness centres to those who have taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The top fitness centres and sports academies include Gold’s Gym, Fitness First, The Warehouse, Fitness 360, The Sevens, Just Play, and Zabeel Ladies Club

Vaccinated residents and citizens can go to these fitness centres for FREE until May 13

Effective May 3 until May 13, 2021 vaccinated individuals can get their workouts done in Dubai’s top fitness centres

The initiative was launched to encourage the community to embrace a more active lifestyle through the guidance from some of the fitness gurus in the city. The initiative is also a reward to the residents who have received their full dose of COVID-18 vaccines.

The participating clubs, gyms and fitness centers will open their doors for two weeks to everyone who shows a COVID-19 vaccination certificate approved by the Ministry of Health or the Dubai Health Authority.

