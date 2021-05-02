Vaccinated Residents Can Now Get Free Access To Dubai's Top Fitness Centres

Dubai Sports Council have launched a new initiative ‘Everyone is Responsible for Everyone’ which will grant access to the top fitness centres to those who have taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The top fitness centres and sports academies include Gold’s Gym, Fitness First, The Warehouse, Fitness 360, The Sevens, Just Play, and Zabeel Ladies Club

Vaccinated residents and citizens can go to these fitness centres for FREE until May 13