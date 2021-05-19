GEMS Students Aged 12 To 15 Are Encouraged To Take The Vaccine Within The Schools

The 4 vaccines that are available in the UAE are given to those who are eligible. That being said, more than 73.88% of the population of the UAE who are eligible for the vaccine and above the age of 16, received both doses.

Those who are younger than the age of 16 were not eligible for any vaccine until recently.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention have announced that the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine can be administered to those aged 12 to 15