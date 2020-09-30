Here Are Some Amazing Causes In Dubai That You Need To Know About

It’s always a great idea to give back to the community whenever you can. If you’ve always wanted to give back but never knew who or where you can help, don’t worry we’ve got you! Here are some amazing organizations that are Dubai-based that surely can NEED all the ways of help that you could offer!

1. K9 Friends

Started 30 years ago, the journey of K9 Friends dog shelter continues to carry out its mission till today. It all began when a group of friends started this amazing non-profit organization to take care of and give shelter to stray and abandoned dogs in the UAE. They help find new caring homes for dogs through adoption and help reunite lost dogs with their owners. They have a great facility that is spacious, it’s also air conditioned and they tend to the dogs’ needs. K9 Friends are a Volunteer based organization and there are many ways that you can help. If you are looking for a family pet and want to adopt a dog they have more than 120 dogs in their shelter that I’m sure you can find among them the CUTEST one to take home. Or you can volunteer by providing help in the kennel or in the office, you can even take the dogs on morning walks! How cute is that?! For more info you can visit their website and learn more about this amazing place.

2. Heroes of Hope

Heroes of Hope is an amazing non-profit group that was created in Sports Heroes Academy. An Incredible P.E teacher named Hollie Murphy, wanted to help her students of determination to grow through developing their sports skills and discovering their passion through various social aspects, and over the years her ‘Heroes’ started to grow in number and with it grew the family of Heroes of Hope that consists of coaches, and venues that help those amazing people of determination to discover their full potential and be the HEROES that they truly are! You can support this great organization either personally or through your business if you are a business owner. All support will go into getting sports gear, equipment, further training and with your help you’ll be able to witness the rise of FUTURE HEROES! For more info you can visit their website here.

3. Team Angel Wolf

An Inspiring story that started with a dream, when Nick Watson participated in Kona 2002, the most challenging Ironman race in the world and dreamed that one day he can go back and complete it with his son. But life is full of surprises, and for Nick and his wife Delphine their son or ‘Angel’ Rio was one of the most beautiful surprises, and they are determined more than ever to make this dream become TRUE! The goal is for Nick to participate in the 2021 Kona, which consists of 3.86km swim, the 180.25km bicycle, and ends with a 42.20km marathon, while carrying his son Rio who is a person of determination. Team Angel Wolf will need all the support that you can give to help this amazing and inspiring story to have a happy ending. If you are a business owner you can become Team AngelWolf partner or a KONA parter. If you are an individual and you want to offer your support you can join the paid membership that Team Angel wolf that will help them get to Kona. All your contribution will go into securing a new carbon fibre kayak, bike and running chair to ensure Nick & Rio can make the extremely tight cutoff times to enable them to stay in the race. For more info you can visit their website here.

